Vision Rehab Technologies Inc. Introduces AI-powered WIVIVision® to Eye Care Practitioners in North America

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Rehab Technologies Inc. (VRTI), the exclusive distributor of WIVIVision, announces the availability of WIVI Vision to eye care practitioners throughout North America. Developed by eHealth Technical Solutions, WIVIVisionutilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and a gamified, 3D immersive system that integrates video games to offer screenings, comprehensive assessments, and rehabilitation tools to identify and treat patients of all ages with visual dysfunctions. Eye care providers can efficiently assess critical areas such as eye teaming, tracking, and accommodation, all of which are essential for addressing binocular vision and other visual performance challenges.“Up to 30 percent of patients seen by an average primary eye care practitioner have visual performance issues such as convergence insufficiency, convergence excess, accommodative dysfunction, or saccadic disorders,” states Dr. Lou Lipschultz, President of Vision Rehab Technologies, Inc., the exclusive distributor of WIVIVision. “WIVIVisioncan also be used to evaluate other medical conditions that adversely affect vision, such as concussion,” Lipschultz explained. “I compare WIVIVisionto other devices eye doctors use to make data-driven clinical decisions, such as how the OCT is used for glaucoma. It’s not difficult to envision WIVIiVisionas an integral component of the primary care eye examination, helping eye care practitioners to catch and treat disorders that can easily be overlooked,” Lipschultz explained.WIVI’s patented, AI-powered hardware and software have been deployed in over 120 locations throughout Spain and Europe and have evaluated over 15,000 patients. The system collects over 100 data points from a 12-minute assessment, providing objective, actionable insights into the patient’s visual performance. The screening tests empower clinicians to efficiently and accurately assess their patients' vergence, tracking, and accommodation abilities. When deficiencies are identified, a more thorough assessment provides enhanced data to support clinical decision-making and create individualized treatment plans. The 3D videogame offers an interactive experience that engages patients throughout the process, delivering a positive testing experience while providing rich data, real-time feedback, and adaptive challenges.“WIVIVisionshould be used for patients with non-constant strabismic issues,” states Lipschultz. “Wivi was created to identify and rehabilitate what many doctors call soft-binocular vision issues,” confirmed Lipschultz.Eva García Ramos, CEO and co-founder of WIVIVision, states that “the availability of WIVIVisionin the North American eye care practitioner market marks an exciting new chapter for us. With Vision Rehab Technologies Inc. (VRTI) as our exclusive distributor, we have the opportunity to bring WIVI’s advanced and innovative assessment and training solutions to more practitioners and patients across the country. This partnership not only expands our reach but also significantly strengthens our ability to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives by effectively addressing visual health needs.”WIVIVisionis releasing a limited number of systems into the North American Market in Q1 of 2025. Doctors may request an online demonstration by visiting www.wivivision.us About Vision Rehab Technologies Inc.Vision Rehab Technologies Inc. (VRTI) was founded by Dr. Lou Lipschultz, a Chicago-based optometrist who has provided low vision and binocular vision rehabilitation throughout his career. The company is focused on providing optometrists and ophthalmologists with innovative technologies and practice management resources, aiming to elevate patient outcomes with cutting-edge vision-related technologies. The company is also nearing the launch of its specialty vision care marketing website, www.visionrehab.com About eHealth Technical SolutionsBased in Barcelona, Spain, eHealth Technical Solutions, founded by Eva García Ramos and Dr. Juan Carlos Ondategui, specializes in digital health innovation, offering tools like WIVIVisionthat combine AI and user-friendly interfaces. Their solutions are crafted to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency in visual health, aiming to set new standards in eye care technology. Learn more about eHealth Technical Solutions Solutions at www.wivivision.com Contact:Vision Rehab Technologies, IncLouis Lipschultz, OD949-601-0109support@wivivion.us www.wivivision.us (product site) www.visionrehab.com (marketing site)

