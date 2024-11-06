Whitney-Marie Bostick Begins Work as Juneau DA

November 3, 2024

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Whitney-Marie Bostick begins her new position as the Juneau District Attorney this week.

“Ms. Bostick joined the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office in 2019 as an attorney in the General Trial Unit before moving to the Domestic Violence Unit in 2020. She has served as the supervisor for the Domestic Violence Unit since 2022. Bostick has a passion for domestic violence cases and works tirelessly to support her team and the community in caring for some of our most vulnerable victims,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

Bostick addressing the court during the sentencing of Darin Schilmiller, one of the defendants involved in the murder of Cynthia Hoffman at Thunderbird Falls. Schilmiller, 25, was sentenced to 99 years. Photo by Patty Sullivan/AK Dept. of Law

Bostick is a lifelong Alaskan, having graduated from Palmer High School. Thereafter she received her B.A. in Journalism and Technical Communication with a concentration in Public Relations and Political Science from Colorado State University. Bostick graduated from Mitchell Hamlin School of Law in 2010. Following graduation, Bostick returned to Alaska working as a law clerk and then as an attorney at a civil firm in Anchorage, where she handled primarily family law litigation. Working with victims of domestic violence in civil cases led Whitney to transition to prosecution.

"It's been a privilege to serve my community in the Anchorage District Attorney's Office. I have been fortunate to work with extremely dedicated attorneys and law enforcement officers for more than five years,” said Juneau DA Bostick. Last December I had the opportunity to spend some time in the Juneau Office and fell in the love with the community. I am humbled and honored to be chosen as Juneau's next District Attorney. I am looking forward to serving the Northern Panhandle."

# # #

