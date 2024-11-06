The Salvation Army of Broward County, Robert Craig Films and FLIFF proudly presents the World Premiere of 'No Address'
Be among the first to experience the powerful story of "No Address"
Event Details:
6:30 PM – Dinner with live music
7:15 PM – No Address screening, followed by a Q&A at Savor Cinema
Post-Screening – Cocktails and desserts
Attendees can look forward to red-carpet appearances by directors, producers, and actors participating in Q&A discussions.
Tickets are $70 for FLIFF members and $85 for non-members, and 100% of the proceeds benefit The Salvation Army of Broward County. All funds raised will directly support vital programs and services that aid homeless individuals and underserved communities across Broward County.
Special Guests: The event will feature appearances by director Julia Verdin and key cast members Ty Pennington and Xander Berkeley
About No Address:
No Address is inspired by true events. This compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness can happen to anyone.
Directed by Julia Verdin, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Lucas Jade Zumann, Beverly D'Angelo, Isabella Ferreira, William Baldwin, Ty Pennington, Kristanna Loken, Xander Berkeley, Patricia Velasquez, and Ashanti.
How You Can Help:
Since 1926, The Salvation Army of Broward County has served as a vital resource for individuals and families in need. Proceeds from this premiere will directly support local programs focused on addressing homelessness, providing safe shelter, and delivering essential social services. By attending this event, you are helping to uplift and empower the most vulnerable members of our community. Join us in our mission to meet human needs without discrimination.
Tickets are available now at Fliff.com
For more information, contact Savor Cinema box office at 954-525-3456.
Salvation Army of Broward County's designated media contact:
Denisse Mollfulleda
denisse.mollfulleda@uss.salvationarmy.org
Direct: 954-770-7517
About The Salvation Army of Broward County
Since 1926, the Salvation Army of Broward County has provided essential services, including food assistance, shelter, and social programs, for individuals and families in need. The organization is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness, offering hope and pathways to self-sufficiency for vulnerable populations.
About Robert Craig Films
Headquartered in California, Robert Craig Films is dedicated to developing, creating, and producing films that encourage audiences to connect with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity within their communities. Robert Craig Films is strongly committed to addressing the pressing issue of homelessness. That's why the company has pledged to donate 50% of the net profits from its five No Address productions to over 1,000 organizations nationwide.
About Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF)
Established in 1986, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) showcases over 150 American independent and international films each November. The festival also screens the latest American independent and international films daily at Broward County’s only year-round arthouse theaters. This not-for-profit organization is recognized as one of the five Major Cultural Institutions by the Broward Cultural Council. It is among the highest-rated film festivals in Florida, according to the Florida Arts Council.
Denisse Mollfulleda
The Salvation Army of Broward County
+1 954-770-7517
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Homelessness Could Happen To Anyone
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.