Brooklyn Slime Partners with the Child Mind Institute

Brooklyn Slime will be donating 20% of slime sales to the Child Mind Institute.

Together, we can raise awareness about the importance of mental health and offer new ways to help children cope with stress and anxiety through play.” — Pamela Redmon, Chief Marketing Officer at the Child Mind Institute

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- I’m Beginning November 1, 2024, Brooklyn Slime , handcrafted in small batches by kidpreneur Alexa Dunsche, will donate 20% of all slime sales directly to the Child Mind Institute , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children's mental health. This donation will help fund essential research, care, and resources for children and families affected by mental health challenges."We are thrilled to partner with Brooklyn Slime in this creative and impactful initiative," said Pamela Redmon, Chief Marketing Officer at the Child Mind Institute.Slime, Play, and Mental WellnessResearch shows that sensory play — playing with materials that engage the senses, like goopy, stretchy slime — can be calming for children, particularly those dealing with anxiety, ADHD, or sensory processing issues. Sensory play has been utilized in art and other therapies because it encourages mindfulness and focus and offers a soothing way to reduce stress."Slime has always helped me calm down and I play with it almost every night before bedtime to help get me to sleep,” said Alexa Dunsche, founder of Brooklyn Slime. “I want to share this to help other kids that are dealing with anxiety and other mental health challenges.”How to Get InvolvedSlime lovers can contribute to the cause by purchasing Brooklyn Slime products online at https://www.brooklynslime.com/ . Each purchase will directly support the Child Mind Institute's mission to provide mental health care to children and families who need it most.For more information about Brooklyn Slime and their partnership with the Child Mind Institute, visit https://www.brooklynslime.com/ or follow @brooklynslimeco.###Brooklyn Slime:Run by kidpreneur Alexa Dunsche, Brooklyn Slime is handcrafted with love in Brooklyn, NY, using only the highest quality of materials and ingredients. Profits from Brooklyn Slime are donated to kid-focused organizations.Child Mind Institute:The Child Mind Institute is the leading independent nonprofit in children’s mental health providing gold-standard, evidence-based care, delivering educational resources to millions of families each year, training educators in underserved communities, and developing open science initiatives and tomorrow’s breakthrough treatments.

