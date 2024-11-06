Airdrop practice hits the mark for combat readiness

A 910th Airlift Wing training pallet lands at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2024, during a C-130H Hercules airdrop training flight. The 910th AW is a tactical airlift wing in which aircrew members must maintain airdrop credit time to remain combat-ready and deployable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bigelow)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.