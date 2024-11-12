Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa Names Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Harrison, Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Harrison Named as Chief Executive Officer at New Rehabilitation Hospital

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 14 years of experience, primarily in post-acute leadership roles across Florida and Texas. Most recently, he held the position of Market Chief Executive Officer for three specialty hospitals in the Tampa Bay area. His leadership style emphasizes fostering a culture of employee individuality and engagement, which has led to exceptional quality and strong financial performance built on a foundation of high reliability.

Throughout his early career, Jeffrey gained valuable experience in various care sites in acute and ambulatory healthcare settings, including revenue cycle operations and nursing operations as well as healthcare sales and marketing.

"We are fortunate to have Jeffrey, an experienced leader from the Tampa Bay area, opening our new hospital in Temple Terrace with his intuitive approach towards building a culture of high-performing teams and quality patient care to achieve our vision of being the medical rehabilitation leader across Tampa and the surrounding communities.” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partner’s COO, said.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. For the past 12 years, Jeffrey has been an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), reflecting his commitment to professional development and peer engagement in the healthcare field.

About Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa

Florida Rehab Hospital at Tampa is a 3-story 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for by a team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

