‘It’s time to get the project going’: Preferred courthouse site approved by Advisory Committee

The Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee (JCC) approved the USDA National Forest Service Office location at 631 Coyote Street in Nevada City as the preferred site for a new courthouse. The design-build phase for a new courthouse — including construction — is estimated to begin in July 2027 and be completed in June 2031, according to the JCC officials.

