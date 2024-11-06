Cloud Ready and StoneFly Partner to Bring Ransomware-Proof Storage and Backup and DR to Australia

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Ready Solutions, a leading value-added IT distributor in Australia and the Pacific Islands, has partnered with StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi.com) a global leader in ransomware-proof enterprise storage, HCI, backup and disaster recovery (DR), cloud, and AI solutions. The strategic partnership adds integrated turnkey solutions to Cloud Ready’s growing portfolio of innovative data center technologies and solutions.

As a StoneFly partner and reseller, Cloud Ready Solutions brings the following SMB, SME, and enterprise-scale solutions to the Australian market:

• StoneFly DR365V Veeam Ready Air-Gapped Vault® and Immutable Backup and DR Solution

• StoneFly DR365U Universal Commvault, Rubrik, Veritas, and HYCU Air-Gapped and Immutable Backup and DR Solution.

• StoneFly Unified Scale Out (USO™) SAN, NAS, and S3 Storage

• StoneFly Unified Storage and Server (USS™) Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)

"With StoneFly's ransomware-proof solutions now in our portfolio, Cloud Ready Solutions is empowering Australian businesses with unmatched data security and resilience," said Nicholas Gee, co-founder of Cloud Ready Solutions. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, our focus is on providing our clients with ironclad protection that ensures their data remains secure, accessible, and ready for anything."

The storage, HCI, and backup and DR appliances are available as 8, 12, 16, 24, 36, and 60-bay appliances with single/dual Xeon processor(s), TBs of memory, 10 to 400 Gbps network, NVMe SSD, and SAS storage media with support for single node, dual node cluster, scale out, and high availability (HA), and cloud-scale data center infrastructure configurations.

All StoneFly solutions come preconfigured with StoneFly’s 8th gen patented storage virtualization engine, StoneFusion™ and SCVM™, which deliver integrated security, ransomware protection, optimization and management features including:

Security and Ransomware Protection Features

• Air-Gapped Vault and Immutable Storage

• Always On-Air® Gapped Backups

• Software-Defined Network Isolation Zone

• Immutable FileLock

• Immutable S3 Object Lockdown

• Immutable Delta-Based Snapshots (SnapLock)

• Hardware-Based Encryption

• Encryption at Rest and in Transit

• Anti-Ransomware/Virus/Malware Scanner

• Chain of Command Security in Multi-Controller(s)

• Up to 4x Multi-Controller(s) Per Node

• Direct VM Spin Up

• FastTrak™ Restore

• Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

• Volume Deletion Protection

• Sync/Async Replication

• Sandbox for Testing

• Automated Failover/Failback

• Hardware RAID for Local Redundancy

• Erasure Coding Across Multiple Nodes

Storage Optimization and Management Features

• 4k, 8k, 16k, 32k, and 64k Variable Block Deduplication

• Thin Provisioning with Space Reclamation Technology

• Frontend SSD Caching

• Hot/Cold NVMe SSD/SAS/Cloud Automated Storage Tiering

• Single Namespace Scale Out Support

• Load Balancing

• Expansion – Scale Up Support (Up to 256 Drives Per Node with EBODs)

• Expansion – Scale Out Support

As part of the partnership, CRS will provide, alongside secure ransomware-proof products and services, dedicated technical support and consulting to custom-build and deploy storage, HCI, and backup solutions for SMBs, SMEs, MSPs, and enterprise businesses. CRS customers and partners will have access to technical support, extended warranty services, and pre-sales consulting for configuring the right solutions.

Availability

StoneFly solutions are available immediately at CRS for Australia and Pacific Islands. For more information, visit CRS website or contact info@cloudreadysolutions.com.au

About Cloud Ready Solutions

With over 25 years of experience in back up and data recovery, Cloud Ready Solutions stands as a trusted distributor in the IT industry, delivering specialised solutions for IT resellers, VAR's and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. We offer exclusive vendor solutions, supporting both perpetual and subscription-based service models to meet diverse business needs.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, cloud, backup and disaster recovery, and AI solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless ransomware protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at www.stonefly.com.



