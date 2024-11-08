HMP Global’s WoundCon forges educational partnership with Post Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Council (PAWSIC)

Through this partnership, WoundCon’s core educational program will be enhanced by programming led by PAWSIC’s faculty experts.

World’s largest virtual wound care meeting in 2025 will deliver accessible, high-quality sessions tailored to post-acute care professionals.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Post Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Council (PAWSIC), HMP Global’s WoundCon, the world’s largest virtual wound care meeting, will deliver high-quality, accessible educational content tailored to post-acute care professionals in all of its 2025 events.

WoundCon 2025 meetings will be held virtually on March 21, July 11, and November 7. WoundCon is designed specifically to address the educational needs of a global, multidisciplinary audience of healthcare professionals. WoundCon is free for licensed healthcare professionals and includes a variety of sessions including Wound to the Wise, WoundCon Rounds, and Dress for Success.

Through this partnership, WoundCon’s core educational program will be enhanced by programming led by PAWSIC’s faculty experts.

“We are honored to partner with PAWSIC, a well-respected nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding quality wound prevention and management in post-acute care settings,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care, HMP Education. “It’s a great alignment. Accessible education is essential for the healthcare community, who often face demanding schedules and may be unable to attend in-person conferences due to the costs of registration and travel.”

“We are thrilled and privileged to collaborate with WoundCon, a leading global wound educational platform that enhances our post-acute reach,” said Jeanine Maguire, PhD, MPT, CWS, President of PAWSIC. “This partnership allows us to further our mission in the delivery of high-quality innovative, interprofessional education directly to our colleagues working in post-acute care.”

The educational program is driven by attendee feedback, ensuring that each event delivers the most relevant and up-to-date content. Participants who attend the live programs can also interact with world-renowned specialists, including co-chairs Catherine Milne, MSN, APRN, ANP/ACNS-BC, CWOCN-AP, WOCNF and Jayesh B. Shah, MD, UHM(ABPM), CWSP, FAPWCA, FCCWS, FUHM, FACP, FACHM.

“We are excited about WoundCon’s partnership with PAWSIC as it will continue and grow our mission of educating those who are not able to travel but want to learn all about wound care,” Shah said. “The advances and skills learned today at WoundCon can be applied tomorrow in their work settings, whether it is home health, SNF or LTAC.”

“Wound care in the post-acute space, especially in home health and skilled nursing facilities, have unique challenges that add layers of complexity in caring for these individuals,” Milne said. “The partnership with PAWSIC will help educate the multidisciplinary team to address hurdles and improve outcomes.”

Complimentary on-demand is available for two weeks after the live program. WoundCon participants can earn 5.75 credits during the live stream and up to 15.75 credits through the on-demand option, at no cost.

For more information, visit: hmpglobalevents.com/woundcon.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT PAWSIC

The Post Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Council (PAWSIC) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit inter-professional organization committed to advancing a patient-centered, team-based approach in post-acute care. PAWSIC advocates for the integration of evidence-based skin and wound prevention and management practices to improve patient outcomes in post-acute healthcare settings. For more information, visit pawsic.org.

