'How Dirty Is Your Denim?' exhibit. Photo credit: C. Garrigan-Hale.

Car crash test dummies go on innovative UK tour to highlight the current collision course for the planet.

One dummy’s arm keeps falling off and another has no fingers – but there’s still life in them. The same applies to fast fashion. There's no need to throw anything away or send it to landfill.” — Dr Emily Connally

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Oxford environmental campaigner has come up with an innovative new use for car crash dummies after they’ve been injured in factory tests.The mannequins from the BMW car plant in Oxford may have missing limbs – heads, arms and fingers – but they’re now stars of a new fashion exhibition touring the UK.The Carbon Cost of Fashion exhibition highlights the devastating impact of fashion on the planet with the crash dummies symbolising the damage being caused and the collision course for the planet.The exhibit is made entirely from 300kg of surplus and waste materials provided by dozens of volunteers.Dr Emily Connally, a mother of two, and founder of the not-for-profit Cherwell Collective , is the driving force behind the campaign.“One dummy’s arm keeps falling off and another has no fingers – but there’s still life in them. The same applies to fast fashion. There’s no need to throw anything away or send it to landfill if it can still be used. The goal is to instil a sense of urgency, hope, and proactiveness in response to the climate crisis and encourage people to change their behaviour,” she said.The unusual fashion models highlight issues such plastics in clothing, excessive water use in producing denim and the addictive effects of online shopping.Visitors can test their knowledge with a fast fashion quiz, as well as using a selfie booth to make a pledges before hanging them from a discarded supermarket cage.Emily’s own experience of hardship while a student at Oxford University led her to set up the Cherwell Collective in the UK to help other people in need.“While at Oxford University, I was a recipient of a hardship fund set up to help students during tough times. I now use my knowledge to help others. I hope my journey and this exhibit inspires other people to keep going in the face of life’s challenges. No task is too large for us to tackle collectively,” she said.Emily, who studied at both Oxford and Harvard, is taking the exhibition back to her original college St Anne’s as part of the tour.Other exciting venues planned for the future include Oxford City Football Club.Cherwell Collective was founded in 2020 with the mission to empower people impacted by social, financial, or medical inequalities.More information at the Cherwell Collective website at www.cherwellcollective.com ++++EXHIBITION VENUE & DATES:Carbon Cost of Fashion Exhibition,St Anne’s College, 56 Woodstock Rd, Oxford OX2 6HS – Porters’ Lodge, JCR, and MOLT11th – 23rd NovemberPublic hours: 8am-6pm+++

