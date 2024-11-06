SIAD Holding Unveils Strategic Expansion Plans at Annual Gala

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIAD Holding, a prominent Saudi hospitality group, hosted its annual gala dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel, bringing together senior executives, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to showcase its achievements and future strategic plans.Under the theme “Stepping Into Tomorrow”, the event highlighted SIAD's expanding portfolio and ambitious growth strategy in Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving hospitality sector. Eng. Khalid Khogeer, a member of the Board of Directors at SIAD Holding, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the company's success.In his keynote address, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SIAD Holding, Eng. Mohanad Khogeer outlined the company's comprehensive vision and recent achievements, including the strategic rebranding of Alhussam Tourism to better align with market dynamics. He announced several key initiatives, including the launch of the Saja Makkah Hotel and the Stay KSA platform, reinforcing SIAD's commitment to developing innovative hospitality solutions, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's tourism objectives.The CEO also reflected on the company's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting how SIAD's adaptable strategies enabled it to navigate challenges while identifying new opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.M. Arch Mulham Khogeer, CEO of Saja Hospitality Solutions – SHS – and Vice President of Hotel and Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding, detailed significant expansion plans. He announced major renovations at the Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel, one of the company's flagship properties in Madinah City, and revealed plans for the new Saja Makkah Hotel, scheduled to open in November 2024. It is an addition to the Saja Hotels brand portfolio.Mr. Abdulaziz Khogeer, General Director of Alhussam Company and the VP of the Hajj and Umrah Sector of SIAD Holding, revealed the company's strategic rebranding from "Alhussam Umrah" to "Alhussam Tourism." This change reflects the company's expanded vision to provide comprehensive services catering to domestic tourism, responding to growing market demands.Mr. Ibrahim Al Harbi, Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation at SIAD Holding, highlighted plans to revolutionize customer experience through advanced digital solutions. "Our digital transformation initiative aims to streamline operations and enhance guest services across all our platforms," Al-Harbi explained.The gala concluded with a recognition ceremony where CEO Eng. Mohanad Khogeer and board members honored outstanding employees for their contributions to the company's success in 2023. The evening's festivities included a raffle draw, fostering a collaborative corporate culture that has been central to SIAD's growth.SIAD Holding has unveiled plans for significant expansion, including a new corporate headquarters set to open in mid-2026. The company also announced a strategic hotel development in Riyadh, scheduled for completion in 2028. The new hotel will occupy a prime location near King Khalid International Airport, the future Expo 2030 site, and King Abdullah Financial District, offering guests convenient access to key attractions including historic Diriyah and Riyadh Boulevard.Founded in 2019, SIAD Holding builds on a rich heritage dating back to 1957, when Sheikh Abdulaziz Khogeer established a hotel group that later became Alhussam. Today, SIAD Holding operates a diverse portfolio of companies across tourism, hospitality, and transportation sectors, positioning itself as a key strategic partner in achieving Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.The company continues to strengthen its position as a leading Saudi entity by investing in innovative services that enhance the Kingdom's hospitality and tourism sectors. This commitment aligns with national development goals and supports Saudi Arabia's emergence as a global tourism destination.

