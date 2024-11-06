TCEQ approves fines totaling $293,316‬

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $249,607 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, two industrial wastewater discharges, two multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one multi-media, and one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Oct. 29, the executive director approved penalties totaling $43,709 against 16 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2024.