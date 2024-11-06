Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,209 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ approves fines totaling $293,316‬

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $249,607 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, two industrial wastewater discharges, two multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one multi-media, and one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Oct. 29, the executive director approved penalties totaling $43,709 against 16 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TCEQ approves fines totaling $293,316‬

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more