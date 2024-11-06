TuumIO and Goliath Engineering Technology Partner to Explore Decentralized Solutions for Government Agencies

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuumIO , a leading technology company focused on building decentralized application infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Goliath Engineering Technology to explore the development of innovative solutions for government agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and Veterans Affairs (VA).This partnership will focus on utilizing TuumIO’s advanced platform to build and publish applications designed to meet the needs of government entities. With Goliath Engineering’s expertise in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, the two companies are well-positioned to collaborate on creating decentralized applications that prioritize security, scalability, and user privacy."We are excited to partner with Goliath Engineering Technology to explore how our decentralized infrastructure can meet the unique needs of government agencies," said Pradeep Goel, CEO of TuumIO. "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to innovate and deliver secure, efficient applications for entities like the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs."Together, TuumIO and Goliath Engineering will also explore additional B2B opportunities across sectors such as healthcare and technology, as both companies remain committed to supporting solutions that address real-world challenges.The collaboration will also involve co-branded marketing efforts and joint initiatives to further the reach of these solutions across industries.About TuumIOTuumIO, formerly known as Solve.Care, is a leading blockchain platform dedicated to powering real-world solutions through decentralized infrastructure. Under the name Solve.Care, TuumIO received notable industry recognition, including the GBA Annual Achievement Award for Social Impact (awarded to CEO Pradeep Goel), the 2024 CEO Global Award for Executive of the Year in Healthcare Technology, and the 2024 Global Excellence Award for Best Healthcare Relationship Management Platform – USA. TuumIO continues to build on this legacy, driving the next generation of decentralized applications across various industries.About Goliath Engineering TechnologyGoliath Engineering Technology is a forward-thinking technology firm focused on delivering innovative solutions to clients across industries, with expertise in working with government entities to create custom technology solutions.Press Contact:Mariia OzadovskaMariia.Ozadovska@tuumio.com

