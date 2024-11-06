Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) Launches The Growing Bolder Club, Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare

Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) FALA'S GROWING BOLDER CLUB, Sponsored by UnitedHealthCare

Social and personal growth club formed to encourage community connections

The Growing Bolder Club, sponsored by UnitedHealthCare, offers FALA members a unique opportunity to enrich the lives of their residents with positive outlooks on aging and engaging activities.” — Bijou Ikli, FALA CEO

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) announced the launch of the Growing Bolder Club, a transformative life enrichment program available exclusively to FALA members, sponsored by UnitedHealthcare. This first-of-its-kind program helps residents learn, connect, and celebrate growing older.FALA’s Growing Bolder ClubThe Growing Bolder Club is a unique social and life-enhancing program that is designed to inspire assisted living residents to live happier, healthier lives. The program provides activity and life enrichment directors with fun, creative, interactive events that have a positive impact on residents, with themes that provide inspiration, lifelong learning, and meaningful connections. Content includes inspirational stories and videos, guides for resident-led discussions, promotional materials to boost participation, and monthly takeaways.FALA Leadership on the Program“The Growing Bolder Club, sponsored by UnitedHealthCare, offers FALA members a unique opportunity to enrich the lives of their residents with positive outlooks on aging and engaging activities.” said Bijou Ikli, FALA CEO. “This life enrichment program reflects our dedication to helping seniors live active, fulfilling lives.”Marc Middleton, Founder and CEO of Growing Bolder on the ProgramMarc Middleton, Founder and CEO of Growing Bolder, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative: “The Growing Bolder Club can have a lasting impact on anyone by changing their mindset about aging. It’s a fun and easy to implement activity that helps all older adults live with joy, no matter their age, abilities, or challenges.”About FALAThe Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA), the state’s longest established assisted living industry focused association, supports its members in providing the highest standard of care to Florida’s seniors. Through advocacy, education, and innovative programs like the Growing Bolder Club, FALA empowers its members to elevate standards of care and thrive. Info: www.fala.org About Growing BolderGrowing Bolder is a multimedia organization and lifestyle brand based in Orlando, Florida that inspires people of all ages to live with passion and purpose, focusing on the opportunities of aging. Info: www.growingbolder.com/ About UnitedHealthcareUnitedHealthcare is dedicated to promoting healthy aging and well-being by supporting programs like the Growing Bolder Club, encouraging active lifestyles and community engagement for seniors. Info: www.uhc.com/communityplan/florida

