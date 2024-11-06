The Human Network Set to Disrupt the Travel Industry with Strategic Acquisition of Beyond Business Travel

The Human Network acquires Beyond Business Travel: (from left to right) Michael Gietzen, CEO of The Human Network, Shauna Burns, MD of Beyond Business Travel, Edel Doherty, CEO of Beyond Business Travel. COP28 Dubai. The Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move poised to disrupt the corporate travel industry, The Human Network today announced its acquisition of Beyond Business Travel, a leading corporate travel management company headquartered in Ireland. This strategic acquisition is the result of a visionary two-year project led by Michael Gietzen, Chief Executive Officer of The Human Network, known for his disruptive approach and passionate commitment to expanding into the travel sector.Beyond Business Travel, known for its robust service record and exceptional travel management solutions in Belfast and Dublin, will now lead The Human Network’s newly launched travel division, Human Network Travel. Listed in the top 50 of the UK’s leading travel management companies1, the addition of Beyond Business Travel is poised to redefine industry standards and strengthen The Human Network’s capabilities, offering a seamless suite of event and travel solutions globally.Michael Gietzen commented on the acquisition: "Today marks a pivotal chapter in our journey as we integrate Beyond Business Travel into The Human Network. This is not just an acquisition; it's the beginning of a significant disruption in the travel industry. With Beyond's expertise, we are uniquely positioned to transform how travel and event management services are delivered worldwide."Edel Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Business Travel, also shared her enthusiasm: "This partnership with The Human Network is a thrilling development for us. Leveraging their vast resources and capabilities, we can now enhance our services and extend our reach, ensuring that the integration brings something big and transformative to the industry."The strategic acquisition of Beyond Business Travel is part of The Human Network’s broader initiative to expand its geographical footprint and service capabilities. Beyond Business Travel’s existing operations in Ireland will serve as a critical hub for The Human Network’s expansion plans, including into the US market. Clients of both companies will benefit from streamlined processes and innovative solutions, ensuring top-tier service continuity and expansion of offerings.Michael Gietzen, a disrupter in the events industry, has spent the last two years meticulously crafting a vision for this travel division, ensuring that the integration not only enhances service capabilities but also sets a new benchmark for innovation in the travel and events sector.This groundbreaking move is supported by Socium Advisors Limited, acting as the exclusive financial advisor, and Knights, providing buy-side legal advisory services, with Raven providing sell-side advice to the shareholders of Beyond Business Travel – all of whom have been instrumental in facilitating this transformative deal.For more information about The Human Network and its comprehensive range of event services, please visit: www.humannetworkgroup.com –ENDS –Reference:1. https://www.businesstravelnewseurope.com/Europes-leading-TMCs/2024/UK-rankings About The Human Network:The Human Network is a multi-award winning global group of events agencies formed by the strategic merger of Identity, Identity Sports, Smyle, NJ Live, Powered By Humans, Dreamlike State and The Sports Presentation Co. With a combined team of 250 professionals and a presence in 8 countries across the EMEA and United States, the group offers a broad range of event design and management services. Known for working on high-profile projects such as HRH King Charles III’s Coronation and London’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display, The Human Network continues to set benchmarks for creativity and excellence in the industry. For more information, please visit www.humannetworkgroup.com About Beyond Business Travel:Beyond Business Travel is a leading corporate travel management company with offices in Belfast and Dublin. Renowned for its personalised service and innovative travel solutions, Beyond Business Travel manages all aspects of business travel for a variety of corporate clients across Europe. For more information, please visit www.beyondbusinesstravel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.