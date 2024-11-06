High-level UAE delegation visits Berlin for Talks on Carbon Pricing & Hydrogen

Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strengthened their close cooperation in hydrogen trade and climate protection during the visit of a high-level delegation from the UAE to Berlin from October 28th to 30th. Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, welcomed the delegation led by Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Dr. Alanoud Al Ali, Deputy Undersecretary in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, and Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The delegation included representatives from companies and government agencies from Abu Dhabi.



The discussions covered topics relevant to both nations, including hydrogen cooperation, emissions trading, carbon management, power grid flexibility, and decentralized solar energy. Both sides emphasized the importance of their energy and climate partnership and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the energy transition.



Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action: „The three-day exchange marked another important milestone in the energy and climate partnership between the UAE and Germany. The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders from both politics and the business sector highlight the immense potential of energy and climate cooperation between our two countries. This intensive exchange has brought us one step closer to achieving our shared goal of accelerating the energy transition.”



Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE: „The UAE look upon Germany as a reliable partner with outstanding technical expertise and innovative strenght that can support us in our decarbonization efforts. Our exchange builds on the existing cooperation between the UAE and Germany in the fields of energy, climate, and hydrogen. We have come here with the firm belief that close cooperation, mutual learning and a joint effort tfor positive change can accelerate the energy transition and thus effectively adress the climate crisis.”



Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA: “Our intesive exchange has underscored the UAE’s and Germany’s shared vision to drive innovation in renewable energy and climate resilience. With a focus on key areas of mutual interest, this partnership is laying the groundwork for a sustainable energy future. Together, we are working on advancing technologies and policies that will drive our nations’ energy transition and contribute to a more sustainable, low-carbon global economy.”



A central part of the program during the three-day visit was the meeting of the bilateral Hydrogen Taskforce, established in 2021, in which representatives from businesses, research institutions and politics from both countries exchanged ideas on how to advance hydrogen projects and tackle current challenges. Additionally, talks were held regarding the introduction of an emissions trading system in the UAE. This could make the UAE the first country in the Gulf region to implement such carbon pricing. As part of these efforts, the UAE delegation gathered information about the German and European models, including the technical and regulatory challenges involved. The delegation also visited a PEM electrolyzer factory and the campus of the European Energy Forum (EUREF), a hub for innovative energy and climate start-ups.

