RFI for Curbside Management Solution

The City of Boston is looking to solicit information, advice, and best practices from industry experts, including but not limited to the private vendor community, to enable the City to develop a potential future solicitation for curbside management solutions and services.

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) and the Office of the Parking Clerk (OPC) are seeking technical and virtual solutions to enhance curbside management and enforcement operations. This includes services for:

issuing parking violations,

booting,

towing,

impoundment,

adjudication hearings,

revenue collection from parking meters,

payment processing,

fee and fine reconciliation, and

managing the City’s Resident Permit Parking program,

along with potential future permit programs.

Additionally, they require integration capabilities with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV). These solutions aim to improve the equitable enforcement of Boston's Traffic Rules and Regulations while enhancing the customer service experience.

In FY24, curbside management-related revenue exceeded $84.8 million, sourced from various areas including parking meters, violations, booting, towing, permits, and lease payments. Notably, over $26 million came from parking meters, with 92% conducted via credit card, and the ParkBoston app contributing 51% of this revenue.

Additionally, parking violations generated nearly $60 million, with the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) issuing more than 1 million parking violations. The Office of the Parking Clerk (OPC) handled 88,030 correspondence pieces, issued 58,729 Resident Parking Permits, conducted 5,520 adjudication hearings, and processed 224,730 phone calls. The BTD Tow and Hold unit booted 6,395 vehicles, towed 9,643, and auctioned 181 abandoned vehicles.

This Request for Ideas, Interest and Innovation from industry experts is intended to gain insight on potential concepts for a better Curbside Management System. The City is open to all suggestions and ideas.

