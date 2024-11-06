2024 Muzzleloader Season States Saturday, November 9

NASHVILLE --- The 2024 statewide muzzleloader/archery season for deer opens in Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9 and continues through Friday, Nov. 22 in all six of Tennessee’s deer hunting units. Muzzleloader season traditionally opens the third Saturday before Thanksgiving.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. In Units 1, 2, and 3 there is an antlerless bag limit of three per day, and a limit of two antlerless for this season in Units 4, 5, and 6. The bag limit may only be exceeded as part of the Earn-A-Buck program or as replacement buck in a CWD positive county.

During season setting, new hunting units were implemented for this season. Hunters should refer to the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Guide for specific information about their hunting unit.

Tennessee’s statewide gun season for deer opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23. The season for gun/muzzleloader/archery will run through Jan. 5, 2025. Archery equipment is legal during muzzleloader and gun seasons. Muzzleloaders are legal during gun season.

