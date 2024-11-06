Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, November 6 - On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Bishkek Manas 2 International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, along with other officials.