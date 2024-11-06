MPD Arrests Teen for an Armed Robbery in Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who robbed a man in Southeast.
On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 6:33 p.m. the victim was approached by a vehicle while walking in the 3300 block of Croffut Place, Southeast. The suspect exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun, and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the vehicle.
A short time later, MPD’s Air Support Unit located the suspect vehicle, occupied by two suspects, in the 5000 block of B Street, Southeast. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered.
A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia
CCN: 24179981
