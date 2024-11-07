Almost 7,200 Attendees Experience Transformative Spiritual Awakening at King Jesus Ministry's CAP 2024

Attendees at CAP 2024 experienced powerful sermons by internationally recognized pastors and enjoyed a spectacular audiovisual production to match the energy felt at the Watsco Center. Pastor Guillermo Maldonado while giving a powerful sermon at CAP 2024 Inside the Watsco Center during the 2024 Conference of the Apostolic and Prophetic, showing a sold-out arena fully immersed in this impactful event.

Local and international pastors convened at CAP 2024 presenting impactful sermons to foster spiritual growth and healing. CAP 2025 is open for registration.

The loving devotion experienced at CAP was overwhelming. God’s supernatural testimonies of healing and breakthrough poured in, reminding us that God is still moving powerfully in this generation.” — Pastor Guillermo Maldonado

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Jesus International Ministry/El Rey Jesus celebrated a remarkable weekend at the Conference of the Apostolic and Prophetic – CAP 2024 . This three-day international multicultural summit provided an incredible experience for individuals and teachers seeking empowerment, refreshment and spiritual awakening. This year’s theme – The Glory Revealed – was brought to life with stunning lighting and audiovisual effects.CAP 2024 attracted 7,196 attendees and 555,295 online connections from 64 countries, resulting in 379 recorded testimonials of divine encounters. The conference received widespread support from local ministries, with 62 local pastors present.Esteemed international pastors spoke at the event, including Dag Heward-Mills from Accra, Ghana; Dr. Paul Enenche from Abuja, Nigeria; Paula White from Apopka, Florida; Joshua Giles from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and the host ministry's own Guillermo Maldonado and Ronald Maldonado from South Florida. Attendees experienced the undeniable presence of God, witnessing lives transformed, hearts healed, and a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit empowering all who participated.Miraculous testimonies emerged from the event, including a woman who, after years of battling cancer and being deemed barren, conceived following her attendance. Others who had suffered from deafness reported restored hearing, while individuals afflicted with chronic pain found healing. Additionally, many grappling with addiction, anxiety, and fear experienced freedom.Pastor Guillermo Maldonado expressed his enthusiasm for the event's outcomes, stating, "The loving devotion experienced at CAP was overwhelming. God’s supernatural testimonies of healing, breakthrough, and deliverance poured in, reminding us that God is still moving powerfully in this generation."Pastor Ronald Maldonado, emphasized the significance of the weekend, declaring, "This wasn’t just another conference—it was the grandest demonstration of God’s love and a testament to His supernatural power to heal and transform lives, especially in these challenging times of conflict."For more information about King Jesus International Ministry and future events including tickets to CAP 2025: The Hour of Visitation, please visit capglobal.org/2025

CAP 2024 Recap Video. Experience The Glory Revealed at CAP 2024

