Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele conducts oversight of Postbank SASSA gold card replacement sites in Kwazulu-Natal, 7 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Mondli Gungubele will on 07 November 2024 conduct an oversight visit to the Postbank SASSA Gold Card replacement site at uMnini Thusong Centre, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Postbank will be issuing SASSA grant recipients using SASSA Gold Cards with New Postbank Black Cards. The Deputy Minister will also engage social grants beneficiaries onsite on any service delivery issues relating to the payments of the social grants.

This event is part of the government’s series of service delivery, stakeholders, and community engagements ahead of the District Development Model Presidential Imbizowhich is scheduled to take place on the 8th of November 2024.

SASSA beneficiaries are called upon to collect new cards from various distribution sites that include Pick ‘n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave stores and some Post Office branches that includes Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and Church Square in Pretoria. As part of its phased rollout of card distribution sites in all provinces, Postbank is also incorporating municipality and community halls to ensure that the cards are being issued where the SASSA beneficiaries reside.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date: 7 November 2024 (Thursday)

Venue: uMnini Thusong Centre, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Time: 12h00-14h00

Media Liaison Officer:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

Dr Bongani Diako

Postbank Spokesperson

Cell: 082 788 2219