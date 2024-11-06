Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,003 in the last 365 days.

Acting Premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hosts Road Safety meets Tourism Conference in Mogale City, 7 Nov

Acting Premier and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 7 November 2024, host the Road Safety meets Tourism Conference at the Maropeng Conference Centre in Muldersdrift, Mogale City.

In addressing the multifaceted nature of road safety in the province, the department has adopted a holistic and integrated approach, combining effective enforcement, infrastructure development, public education and community engagement to change behaviour.

The conference – hosted in partnership with the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site – aims to map a way forward towards a culture of understanding, patience, and tolerance on the roads.

Details of the visit: 

Date: Thursday, 7 November 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Maropeng Conference Centre, Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, Mogale City

For more information, please contact: 
MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya 
Cell: 078 450 9841 

Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications 
Cell: 073 644 9935 
E-mail PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acting Premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hosts Road Safety meets Tourism Conference in Mogale City, 7 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more