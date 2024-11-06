Acting Premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hosts Road Safety meets Tourism Conference in Mogale City, 7 Nov

Acting Premier and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 7 November 2024, host the Road Safety meets Tourism Conference at the Maropeng Conference Centre in Muldersdrift, Mogale City.

In addressing the multifaceted nature of road safety in the province, the department has adopted a holistic and integrated approach, combining effective enforcement, infrastructure development, public education and community engagement to change behaviour.

The conference – hosted in partnership with the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site – aims to map a way forward towards a culture of understanding, patience, and tolerance on the roads.

Details of the visit:

Date: Thursday, 7 November 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Maropeng Conference Centre, Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, Mogale City

For more information, please contact:

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za