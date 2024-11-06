Minister Dion George: Welcome address at United for Wildlife Global Summit

Good evening,

Your Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,

Ambassador Carlos Márcio Cozendey,

Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral Political Affairs of Brazil, Lord Hague,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen.

Thank you for hosting the United for Wildlife Global Summit in South Africa, and in our beautiful and vibrant city of Cape Town. Our country is mega-diverse. We have abundant wildlife, roaming free in the Kruger National Park, plantlife in one of the world's most unique floral biomes, the Cape Floristic Region, proudly visible at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens here in Cape Town and spectacular marinelife at our World Heritage Site, iSimangaliso Wetland Park in our KwaZulu-Natal Province. We have so much more than these apex conservation institutions, that serve the world. Our natural heritage forms a vital part of our economy, shapes our national identity and defines our culture.

Our great natural wealth brings us great vulnerability to transnational criminal syndicates that target our wildlife, reptiles, succulent plants, abalone and illegally fish our waters. They poach our rhinos and traffic their horns. Combating the illegal wildlife trade is particularly complex, and requires a multidimensional approach that addresses not only the concealment of illicit activities within legal trade channels and governance issues but also social issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Our KISS - Kruger-Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy; FILLER - Fair Industry for Lions, Leopards, Elephants and Rhino and Fishing for Freedom initiatives aim to connect and reconnect our communities to the conservation of our natural assets.

Building on our commitment to protect our natural heritage, South Africa is keenly focused on implementing our National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking. This strategy aims to establish a well-resourced, integrated, multidisciplinary, and consolidated law enforcement approach to dismantle the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking within our country and beyond. To achieve this, we recognise the necessity of unwavering commitment from all levels of government to enhance law enforcement capabilities and mobilize societal support in addressing the threats that wildlife trafficking poses to our national security and biodiversity.

Central to this strategy is the "integration of effort," which must include the vital contributions of non-governmental organisations and the private sector. United for Wildlife has been particularly successful over the years in bringing together key stakeholders, leveraging advanced skills and resources both locally and internationally, and encouraging the participation and commitment of crucial players — especially within the financial and transport sectors. Their collaborative approach aligns perfectly with our objectives, reinforcing the collective impact we can achieve when we work together.

In South Africa, this spirit of collaboration is exemplified by our close partnership with the banking sector through the South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Task Force. This initiative, focused on combating wildlife trafficking, has proven critical in countering money laundering and financial crimes that accompany the illegal wildlife trade. We are grateful that United for Wildlife continues to support this endeavor and plays an instrumental role in sharing lessons learned across the region and internationally, strengthening our collective capacity to combat these crimes.

It is truly inspiring to witness engagements like this summit that aim to build upon and strengthen our collective global efforts. The recent adoption of a resolution sponsored by Brazil, France, and Peru at the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime Conference of Parties underscores a significant global recognition that environmental crimes have become a major share of transnational organised crime, and degrades states, people, our planet, and future generations. This milestone highlights the urgent need for collaborative action at the highest levels.

In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to all of you and wish you a fruitful and productive session over the next few days. This gathering offers a wonderful opportunity to network, learn, and share your experiences with one another. It is only by working together—across borders, sectors, and disciplines — that we can achieve the impactful results necessary to effectively counter wildlife crime.