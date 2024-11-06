Call for Expressions of Interest: Appointment of Honorary Consul of the Republic of Slovenia in Sydney

SLOVENIA, November 6 - The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Canberra is seeking expressions of interest in the role of Honorary Consul of the Republic of Slovenia for New South Wales. The consular post operates under supervision, according to the instructions and with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Canberra. The Honorary Consul must be a resident of Sydney and will have jurisdiction throughout New South Wales. The position would be for a period of five years, commencing from the receipt of an exequatur from the Government of Australia.

