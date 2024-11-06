Grokstream Wins Best in Show Award at AI Networking Summit NY

AI Networking Summit in London ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit NY, held on October 23-24, concluded its event with a prestigious acknowledgment as Nick Lippis, ONUG Co-founder and Co-chair of AI Networking Summit, awarded Grokstream with The Best in Show Award. The accolade was presented to Grokstream for their outstanding Grok AIOPs solution, recognized for its innovative approach in enhancing connectivity, performance, and operational efficiency in the realm of AI networking solutions.“To pick a winner from a field of outstanding entries, the Best-in-Show judges were looking for an AI networking solution that could be widely adopted and immediately impact network operations,” said Nick Lippis. “The judges chose Grok AIOps for its winning combination of business value, technical innovation, product differentiation and market vision.”The AI Networking Summit NY, a premier gathering for enterprise AI thought leaders, practitioners, and suppliers, drew over 1,000 attendees and nearly 45 sponsors, solidifying its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge discussions and advancements in the field of AI. The two-day summit featured a comprehensive program with 100 expert speakers, 64 sessions, and 9 main stage keynotes, providing valuable insights into the transformative role of AI in networking, security, and infrastructure automation.Grokstream's Grok Stream AIOps product stood out as a Comprehensive AIOps Solution that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to efficiently manage IT infrastructure and deliver exceptional service assurance.To learn more about the award-winning Grok AIOPs Product, visit Grokstream website.For details on upcoming AI Networking Summits, please visit www.AInetworkingSummit.com . Organizations interested in sponsoring future events can reach out to Sponsors@onug.net.For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Payal Kindiger payal@grokstream.com.

