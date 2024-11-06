DED and DHHS Seek Input on State of Nebraska’s Allocation of Federal Community and Development Program Funds

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) invite households and organizations to complete a brief survey to inform state funding priorities. The results of the survey will be used to set goals for programs and investments, over the next five-year funding cycle (2025-2029), to meet community development needs across Nebraska.

To take the survey, go to this link: Nebraska Community Development Needs Assessment Survey. The survey will be available through December 10, 2024.

Information collected in this survey is confidential and used for data purposes only. No personally identifying information is required or saved.

Nebraska DED and DHHS will use the results of this survey to inform funding priorities including, but not limited to, funding made available to the state via annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD makes available federal funds, which are described in the State of Nebraska’s Consolidated Plan, to support housing and community development initiatives and the availability of public services. Nebraska DED and DHHS implement programs to support local initiatives.

The data collected through this survey will be used to inform program design for the state’s allocation of HUD’s Formula Community Planning and Development Programs (CPD) including, but not limited to, the Community Development Block Grant, National Housing Trust Fund, and HOME Investment Partnerships; as well as and the Emergency Solutions Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDs, through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Survey participants should answer all questions to the best of their ability. Questions about this survey, or how data will be used, may be emailed to ded.research@nebraska.gov.

You are welcome to forward this email to your friends, family, and colleagues. If you work for a mission-driven organization, you are welcome and encouraged to complete the survey as an individual and on behalf of your organization. Please do not complete multiple surveys as a person or on behalf of your organization.

The State values your insight and sincerely hopes you will share your thoughts with us.