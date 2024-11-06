TA6 consultation: two-form approach temporarily extended

We worked with 2CV Ltd, an independent research agency, to carry out objective research for the consultation on the new TA6 Property information form (5th edition) (2024).

Now that the consultation has finished, we’re analysing the huge amount of evidence collected.

Temporary extension of the use of the 4th and 5th editions of the TA6 form

While the consultation took place, we announced that conveyancers could continue using the TA6 Property information form (5th edition) (2024) or its predecessor, the TA6 Property information form (4th edition, second revision) (2020), until 15 January 2025.

However, it’s become clear that January 2025 is not a realistic date by which to analyse all the evidence and take the next steps to ensure we have the best outcome possible.

We have therefore decided to extend the period that both forms can be used until we have completed that work.

What happened during the consultation?

A consultation on the TA6 property form (5th edition) (2024) was launched in July 2024.

Since July 2024, we’ve been working with 2CV, an independent research agency, to carry out objective research to seek the views and needs of conveyancers and other stakeholders who are using either or both forms.

A total of 1,232 people signed up to take part in the consultation, which has included a survey, in-depth interviews, research-led group discussions, deep-dive online webinars, workshops and roundtables.

“I would like to thank our members for engaging so positively with this extensive consultation,” said Law Society chief executive Ian Jeffery.

What happens next?

We’re now working through the volumes of feedback we’ve collected during this process and want to give it all thorough consideration

A further update will be provided in 2025.