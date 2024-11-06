Moscot 1 Moscot 2. Moscot 3 Moscot 4 Moscot 5

MOSCOT Unveils LEMTOSH S.E.A. 2024 Limited Edition

BANGKOK, BANGK, THAILAND, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOSCOT , the 109-year-old New York City eyewear brand, unveils its latest offering: The LEMTOSH S.E.A. 2024 Limited Edition for Southeast Asia. Rooted in heritage and meticulously crafted, this exclusive release pays homage to the brand’s legacy while adding a touch of opulence and reinvention to the renowned LEMTOSH frame.Designed to accentuate the charm of Southeast Asia and its vibrant culture, The LEMTOSH S.E.A. 2024 Limited Edition combines the classic silhouette with elevated details, including Special Edition Asia (S.E.A.) stamping and unique numbering stamping at the temples. There are 240 frames available in size 46, individually numbered from 1 to 240, and 360 frames in size 49, individually numbered from 1 to 360. Offered in Onyx Crystal, the frame also features a temple core and special acetate nose pad for personalized comfort.Discover MOSCOT’s legacy and The LEMTOSH S.E.A. 2024 Limited Edition eyeglass at authorized MOSCOT retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand. Embrace this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of eyewear history that seamlessly merges classic design with modern luxury.ABOUT MOSCOTMOSCOT is a five-generation family-owned New York City heritage eyewear brand renowned worldwide for its iconic eyewear. The MOSCOT optical roots were first planted in America by Great Great Grandfather, Hyman Moscot, who arrived from Eastern Europe via Ellis Island in 1899. Hyman began selling ready-made eyeglasses from a pushcart on Orchard Street on Manhattan’s famed Lower East Side. Now, over a century later, MOSCOT is a New York City institution that infuses its unmistakable refined, downtown aesthetic with over 100 years of eyewear expertise and unparalleled craftsmanship to create its timeless eyewear. While now recognized as a global fashion brand with Shops around the world, MOSCOT remains, at heart, a neighborhood optical Shop.MOSCOT website: https://moscot.com/ @MOSCOTNYC @WEDOASIA #MOSCOTMOMENTS #LEMTOSHSEALTD

