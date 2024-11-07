Global MmWave 5G Market Set For 13.9% Growth, Reaching $5.8 Billion By 2028

MmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mmWave 5G market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The mmWave 5G market is set to experience robust growth over the next few years, projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by the progression of 6G development, advancements in security measures, initiatives to enhance rural connectivity, cross-industry partnerships, and ongoing research in quantum communication.

The rapid digitalization of enterprises is anticipated to drive the growth of the mmWave 5G market in the future. Digitalization involves incorporating digital technologies into business operations, often termed digital transformation, as companies reshape their processes to boost revenue. mmWave 5G technology provides high-speed internet, supporting and enhancing data transfer capabilities for businesses.

Key players in the mmWave 5G market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Viavi Solutions Inc., Xilinx Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ceragon Networks Ltd., Casa Systems Inc., Inseego Corp, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Akoustis Technologies Inc., Movandi Corporation, Cohere Technologies Inc., E-Band Communications LLC

Key players in the mmWave 5G market are forming strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. These collaborations facilitate cooperation, accelerate technological advancements, and bolster the overall mmWave 5G market.

1) By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

2) By Bandwidth: 24GHz to 57GHz, 57GHz to 95GHz, 95GHz to 300GHz

3) By Use Case: eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC

4) By Application: Real-time Surveillance Cameras, AR and VR, Industry 4.0, Live Streaming, Transport Connectivity, Ultra High-definition Video, Other Applications

5) By End User: Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Public Safety, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

mmWave 5G refers to millimeter waves with frequencies starting at 24 GHz and higher, commonly called mmWaves or high-band 5G. These frequency bands, which exceed 24 GHz, provide exceptional capacity, ultra-high throughput, and ultra-low latency. 5G networks facilitate faster data speeds and significantly increased bandwidth.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The MmWave 5G Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mmWave 5G market size, mmWave 5G market drivers and trends, mmWave 5G competitors' revenues, and mmWave 5G market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

