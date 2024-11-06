【Grand Prix month】 Macao Grand Prix Museum x resort enterprises present a series of themed activities to unleash glamour in “tourism + sports”

MACAU, November 6 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) unveils a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. Set to paint the motorsport month with more vibrant color, the series includes an exhibition of memorabilia from racing drivers, pit station challenge, release of a new book about go-karting history, display of a formula racing car made of chocolate, as well as sharing session of racing drivers and teams. The Government and resort enterprises join hands to manifest Macao’s glamorous “tourism + sports”, enrich the offerings of the world centre of tourism and leisure, and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

SJM Resorts first present activities for diverse promotion of Macau Grand Prix

A series of various themed activities will unfold at the Museum. The activities co-presented by MGTO and SJM Resorts are “A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition”, “A Racing Legacy – Where Local Drivers’ Dreams Take Flight” and “A Racing Legacy – Where Theodore Racing’s Performance Reached its Peak”. The curtain was first lifted upon “A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition” today (6 November), followed by the sharing session namely “A Racing Legacy – Where Local Drivers’ Dreams Take Flight” immediately.

Exhibition of collectibles from champion drivers

“A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition” is currently held at the basement of the Museum from 6 November 2024 until 3 February 2025. To offer a more vivid picture of the Macau Grand Prix and its glorious past, the exhibition showcases a valuable collection of the drivers’ autographed helmets, gloves, racing outfits and racing team outfits from the racing team sponsored by SJM Resorts. The autographed helmets and gloves of Alex Lynn and Felix Rosenqvist, the past champion winners in the Macau Grand Prix, as well as collectibles from current Formula one and two drivers are on display.

Play interactive game to win attractive prizes

The exhibition features a prize-giving game to engage spectators interactively and enrich museumgoers’ experience. By answering the questions correctly during the exhibition period, participants have a chance to win big prizes of hotel coupons, shopping and dining coupons, as well as souvenirs of SJM Resorts’ mascot, Sam the Rooster, among other attractive prizes.

Pave the way for local young drivers’ march onto international arena

The Macau Grand Prix offers a great stage for drivers to unleash their skills and courage, a path to the world of global motorsport. With the mission to cultivate Macao’s future drivers on this international stage, the organizer held a sharing session entitled “A Racing Legacy – Where Local Drivers’ Dreams Take Flight” after the inauguration of the exhibition. At the invitation, the 22-year-old driver born and raised in Macao, Charles Leong, shared with a group of local high school students about his journey to become an outstanding professional racing driver, his passion sparked by go-karting at a young age. After the sharing session, the Museum arranged a guided tour for students to gain a deeper understanding of the Macau Grand Prix’s history and development, passing on the motorsport culture in the form of educational fun experience.

“A Racing Legacy – Where Theodore Racing’s Performance Reached its Peak” in mid-November

Another sharing session named “A Racing Legacy – Where Theodore Racing’s Performance Reached its Peak” will be held on 12 November. The racing team will elaborate the tasks of teammates in different roles, the entire team’s meticulous operation and passion for motorsport.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enrich the destination appeal.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.