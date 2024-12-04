From Boardrooms to Brooms: Entrepreneur Alan Frei Aims to Lead Philippines Curling Team to Winter Olympics 2026

Team Philippines celebrate 1st place at Pan Continental Curling Championships 2024 (B-Division)

Triumphant Win at Pan-Continental Championships Brings Filipino Curling Team Closer to Olympic Dream

This journey has been a whirlwind. From being overweight and barely knowing how to curl to standing victorious in Canada – the dream of the Olympics feels more real than ever!” — Alan Frei

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary journey from business success to sporting achievement, Swiss entrepreneur Alan Frei and the Philippine curling team have made history.

In early November, the team that was just officially founded and registered one year earlier, clinched first place in the Pan-Continental Curling Championships B-Division in Canada, advancing undefeated and securing their place in the prestigious A-Division. This breakthrough achievement brings Team Philippines a critical step closer to qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

Alan Frei, a successful Swiss entrepreneur, has embarked on an extraordinary personal journey: After selling his e-commerce company in 2020, Frei weighed over 100 kilograms and decided to prioritize his health and well-being. Driven by the motto "From Obese to Olympics," he transformed his lifestyle and set his sights on an ambitious new goal: representing the Philippines at the Winter Olympics.

In 2023, he took his entrepreneurial grit onto the ice, joining forces for curling with teammates and successful and experienced curlers Christian Haller (vice), Enrico Pfister (second), and Marc Pfister (skip). Their collective determination and Frei's inspiring personal transformation have captivated audiences, blending Swiss precision with Filipino pride. Only a year ago, Frei took his first curling steps – today, he’s a lead player on a team vying for Olympic qualification.

Reflecting on the win at the 2024 Pan Continentals, Frei shared, “This journey has been a whirlwind. From being overweight and barely knowing how to curl to standing victorious in Canada, it’s been a year of grit, dedication, and unexpected victories. The dream of the Olympics feels more real than ever. I’m thrilled to take the next steps with this incredible team.”

Team skip Marc Pfister emphasized, “This promotion to the A-Division is the result of tireless work and an amazing team dynamic. Now, we’re ready to face the world’s best and bring the Philippines closer to an Olympic qualification.”

Next Steps on the Olympic Journey

Team Philippines is now set to compete at the highest level, with opportunities to qualify for the Olympic Games through upcoming tournaments. The first stop will be the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, in February 2025, followed by two Olympic qualifiers in late 2025. Vice-captain Christian Haller expressed his pride, stating, “We’re united by a goal, and with each win, we feel the incredible support from fans across the Philippines and Switzerland.”

Inspired by iconic underdog stories like the Jamaican bobsled team and “Eddie the Eagle”, Frei’s and Team Philippines’ Olympic dreams have captured hearts across nations. Their unique path brings a fresh perspective to curling and highlights the sport’s inclusivity and global appeal. A compelling documentary titled "Long Shot" is already in the works.

About the team

Christian Haller (Vice): With 26 years of curling experience, Haller brings the technical know-how to the team.

Enrico Pfister (Second): Supports the team with his many years of experience at the international level.

Marc Pfister (Skip): The experienced curler and Enrico's brother leads the team with strategic skill.

Alan Frei (Lead): The entrepreneur, who underwent a complete transformation, is the heart of the team with his story “From obese to Olympics”.

Next tournaments

February 7-14, 2025: Asian Winter Games, Harbin, China

October 17-24, 2025: Pre-Qualifier (location tba)

November 2-9, 2025: Pan Continental Curling Championship (World Cup qualifier)

December 6-20, 2025: Olympic Qualifier (location tba)

Longshot - A Filipino Curling Tale (Trailer #2)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.