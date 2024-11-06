Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, 6 Nov

At the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow evening, 6 November 2024, attend the 4th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, taking place in South Africa for the first time.

The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious global prize for the environment in history, despite only being in its fourth year. It was launched by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2020.

Since then, said Deputy President Mashatile, “the significant work that Earthshot has done by scaling ingenious solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the world, such as climate change, waste management, cleaning our air, saving our oceans, and saving and restoring nature is remarkable and aligned with South Africa’s priorities towards climate action, environmental protection and restoration, and cleaning the environment.”

Every year, the Earthshot Prize searches the globe for game-changing innovations that will help repair the planet, annually awarding the very best 5 solutions with £1 million to scale their work. The initiative exists to discover, spotlight and help grow innovative solutions that are working to repair and regenerate our planet.

Last year, Earthshot welcomed its first South African Finalist, ABALOBI, whose technology is making it easier for small fishing communities to monitor fish populations, improve market access, and recognise these communities as stewards for our oceans.

It is of particular importance that the focus of the Earthshot Prize Awards is on the impact of climate change on Africa and the innovative solutions found on the African Continent to mitigate the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.

Deputy President Mashatile said that “it is an honour to welcome the Prince of Wales to South Africa, highlighting the unique relationship the Royal Family has with our country. The Prince of Wales continues to show his steadfast support and commitment to campaigning for the environment and advocating for the protection of our planet. These prestigious Awards play a critical role in supporting and celebrating small enterprises that make a huge difference."

The Deputy President will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Time: 18h30 (Arrival and Green Carpet Media opportunity)

Venue: The Earthshot Prize Dome (next to Greenpoint Stadium)

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840