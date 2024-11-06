Government lays wreath at historic site in Umgungundlovu, 6 Nov

Government led by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, KZN provincial and local government representatives along with private sector will embark on an outreach campaign commemorating the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy which is celebrated under the theme : “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.

The activities include the wreath-laying at a historic site recognised as the spot where Mahatma Gandhi was thrown off a moving train, a defining moment in his fight against discrimination and the John Langa Libalele Dube memorial site at Ohlange Institute . Dube was instrumental in founding the precursor to the ANC, the South African Native National Council, and was the organisation's first president.

The Deputy Minister and entourage will also conduct a walkabout and stakeholder engagement at Nelson Mandela Capture Site near Howick. The event traces the founder of a democratic country’s footsteps, Nelson Mandela when he made public appearances from Pietermaritzburg until Howick, where he was captured and imprisoned for 27 years.

Members of the media are invited to attend the outreach as follows:

Media programme

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024

Time: 09:00 - 10:30

• Visit to Old Prison (Madala Prison)

• Welcome remarks by Cllr. Mzi Zuma

• Remarks by Deputy Minister Morolong and provincial government representatives

• Media doorstop and photo opportunity

Time: 11:00 - 12:00

• Remarks by Gandhi Foundation representatives at Gandhi Museum

• Wreath-laying ceremony

Time: 12:30 - 14:30

Walkabout and Stakeholder Engagement at Nelson Mandela Capture Site near Howick

• Welcome by Umgeni Municipality Mayor, Cllr Chris Pappas

• Presentations by private sector representatives on their role in 30 years of freedom and democracy (Vodacom, Cell-C, MTN, USAASA, and Gagasi FM)

• Closing remarks by Deputy Minister Morolong

• Media doorstop interview and photo opportunities

RSVP: Vuyo Gwala on 073 250 5704 or Vasanthi Naidoo on 072 245 6144

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147