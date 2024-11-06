PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 5, 2024 Bong Go reminds PhilHealth of its commitment to implement substantial case rate increases; urges swift and tangible action for Filipinos' financial health protection Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has reiterated his appeal for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to fulfill its commitment to increase case rates by up to 50% across the board by November 30, 2024. This call follows the commitment submitted by PhilHealth to the Senate Health Committee, in which the agency detailed its promises such as to comply with the mandates of Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act. Under the UHC Act, all Filipinos are entitled to equitable and affordable access to healthcare services, and PhilHealth plays a critical role in realizing this promise. Go's persistent advocacy for the case rate increase is rooted in his objective to reduce the financial burden of healthcare on Filipino families. The senator has repeatedly emphasized that affordable and accessible healthcare is a fundamental right that should not be compromised by financial constraints. During a Senate hearing on October 2, Go voiced his frustrations over what he perceives as PhilHealth's slow pace in maximizing its resources for healthcare improvements. "May pera po eh, buti sana kung walang pera ang PhilHealth. Merong reserve fund kaya nga po winalis ng National Treasury kasi sobra-sobra po ang inyong pera. Bakit hindi kayo mag-isip ng marami pang mga benefit packages, increase case rates, para lesser out-of-pocket expenditure?" Go questioned, pressing the agency to be more proactive in providing financial relief through case rate increases. The commitment given by its officials is a step forward, with PhilHealth affirming that it will implement the proposed increase by November. The increase, on top of a previous case rate adjustment in February 2024, is expected to bring immediate financial relief to Filipinos who rely on public health coverage. Go underscored the necessity of this increase, calling it an overdue action that has become more critical amid rising healthcare costs and a continuing demand for better medical services. PhilHealth Executive Vice President Atty. Eli Santos earlier assured the senator during the hearing that the agency is on track to meet its promises. He acknowledged the urgency of Go's call, explaining that PhilHealth is committed to implementing the 50% case rate increase within the given timeframe. Despite this assurance, Go made it clear that he would be keeping a close watch, determined to see that PhilHealth's pledge translates into real benefits for the Filipino people. "Asahan po ninyo na tututukan po natin ito at hinding-hindi tayo papayag na mapako ang ipinangakong ito ng PhilHealth sa taumbayan," Go asserted, underscoring his commitment to ensuring PhilHealth's compliance. The increased case rates are expected to make a direct and significant impact on households, especially those from low-income backgrounds, who often bear the brunt of healthcare expenses despite public health insurance. Go highlighted that the adjustment would lessen out-of-pocket payments, alleviating the financial distress associated with medical treatments. "Kailangan po nating tiyakin na hindi lamang nakasulat ang mga pangakong ito kundi nararamdaman mismo ng taumbayan. Ang bawat piso na maiipon nila sa gastos sa pagpapagamot ay malaking tulong na," Go noted, emphasizing the need for these changes to directly benefit ordinary Filipinos. Go has been an outspoken critic of the proposed transfer of PhilHealth's reserve funds to the National Treasury. As early as July 19, Go issued a statement opposing this transfer, warning that it could undermine PhilHealth's capacity to protect its members. During a Senate Health Committee hearing on July 30, Go reiterated that redirecting PhilHealth's funds would harm public health services. His position was validated when Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III filed a petition before the Supreme Court on August 2 to challenge the move, followed by similar petitions from the 1Sambayan Coalition and Bayan Muna Party-List on October 16. Earlier, Go lauded the Supreme Court's temporary restraining order (TRO) on the transfer of PhilHealth's excess funds to the National Treasury. This move, while not reversing previously transferred amounts, temporarily halts additional transfers, allowing PhilHealth to retain and potentially reinvest those funds into much-needed healthcare services. While appreciative of the TRO, Go stressed that this is merely a step in his ongoing efforts to ensure that PhilHealth fully delivers on its commitments to Filipinos. "Pero hindi dito nagtatapos ang ating krusada para sa kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga mamamayan. Hindi ko titigilan ang PhilHealth hanggang tuparin nila ang lahat ng kanilang pangako," he said. "Kasama na rito ang pagtaas ng kanilang case rates; pagpapalawak ng benefit packages; pagbaba ng premium contribution; pagkakaloob ng emergency at preventive care; pagbibigay ng dental at visual care, libreng gamot, assistive devices at iba pang pangangailangang pangkalusugan sa mahihirap; pagsasaayos ng mga outdated na polisiya nila bukod pa sa 24-hour confinement rule at single period of confinement policy na kanilang nirepaso kamakailan lamang, at marami pang iba!," added Go. The senator remains firm in his resolve to see health funds used accordingly, pointing to the needs of Filipinos who, due to financial constraints, cannot afford medical care. "Habang may mga mahihirap na Pilipinong naghihingalo dahil walang pambayad sa ospital, habang may mga kababayan nating natatakot magpatingin sa doktor dahil takot sa bayarin, habang may mga kapwa nating Pilipinong namamatay na lang sa sakit dahil sa kahirapan, patuloy kong lalabanan ang mga anti-poor policies at lalo kong isusulong ang mga programa at batas na magtataguyod sa kalusugan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he stated.

