PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2024 Cayetano renews call for 'creative solution' to ensure fair compensation for Marawi siege victims Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday renewed his call for a "creative solution" involving key government agencies to develop fairer compensation solutions for victims of the 2017 Marawi siege. This developed as the Senate Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims' Compensation held a hearing on November 5, 2024 to review Senate Bill No. 2828. The bill aims to address gaps in the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act (RA No. 11696) to make the compensation process more equitable for affected residents. "I am confident that if we collaborate with relevant agencies and present a creative and well-thought-out compensation strategy, we can gain the support of our President and fellow members of Congress," he said Emphasizing the importance of compensation in restoring the victims' pre-war lives, Cayetano said the goal is "to help them rebuild their lives and bring them back to where they were before the Marawi siege." "This is about giving them a fair chance to restore what they lost and move forward," he added. Cayetano has consistently highlighted the need for a valuation system that reflects the actual cost of restoring damaged or lost properties. During the Senate Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC) meeting on Marawi's recovery held on May 21, 2024, he stressed that compensation should be based on the "replacement or repair cost" of lost properties rather than outdated market values, aligning with the bill's objective of fairer and more realistic compensation "In the end, when we really compensate them, we want na 'pag sinabi nilang 'Thank you,' it's because we cared, hindi y'ung 'kesa sa wala,'" he said in that meeting. Cayetano, muling nanawagan ng 'creative solution' para sa kompensasyon ng mga biktima ng Marawi siege Muling nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes sa mga pangunahing ahensya ng gobyerno para sa isang "creative solution" para sa mas maayos at makatarungang kompensasyon sa mga biktima ng 2017 Marawi siege. Kasunod ito ng pagdinig ng Senate Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims' Compensation nitong November 5, 2024. Layunin ng pagdinig na repasuhin ang Senate Bill No. 2828 upang punan ang mga kakulangan sa Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act (RA No. 11696) at gawing patas ang proseso ng kompensasyon para sa mga apektadong residente. "I am confident that if we collaborate with relevant agencies and present a creative and well-thought-out compensation strategy, we can gain the support of our President and fellow members of Congress," wika ni Cayetano. Binigyang diin niya ang kahalagahan ng kompensasyon upang maibalik sa normal ang buhay ng mga biktima bago pa ang digmaan. Aniya, layunin nito na matulungan silang muling makabangon at maibalik sa dati ang kanilang mga buhay. "This is about giving them a fair chance to restore what they lost and move forward," sabi niya. Ilang ulit na ring iginiit ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan ng isang valuation system na tunay na magpapakita ng halaga ng pagpapanumbalik sa mga nasirang ari-arian. Sa pulong ng Senate Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC) para sa pagbangon ng Marawi noong May 21, 2024, binigyang diin ni Cayetano na dapat ibatay ang kompensasyon sa "replacement or repair cost" ng mga nawalang ari-arian, upang makamit ang mas patas at makatotohanang kompensasyon ayon sa layunin ng panukala. "In the end, when we really compensate them, we want na 'pag sinabi nilang 'Thank you,' it's because we cared, hindi y'ung 'kesa sa wala,'" wika ni Cayetano sa nasabing pulong.

Legal Disclaimer:

