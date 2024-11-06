PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2024 IMEE: Dasurv ng ating magsasaka ang tulong ngayong Nat'l Rice Awareness "National Rice Awareness nga, pero halos walang aanihing palay kahit lahat ay aware! Gamitin ang panahong ito para sa mga hakbang tulad ng pag-aayos ng Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBA) at mga listahan ng karapat-dapat na benepisyaryo ng tulong sa bigas. Dapat makipagtulungan ang mga LGU para matiyak na ang mga nakalista ay tunay na nagtatanim ng palay," sabi ni Senadora Imee Marcos. Ani pa ng senadora, "Sulitin natin ang panahon para sa desilting o paglilinis ng mga bukirin, kanal, at imbakan ng tubig. Mahalaga ito para mapabuti ang daloy ng tubig na makatutulong sa 2nd cropping." "Nananawagan ako sa Department of Agriculture na maglunsad ng mga programang pangkabuhayan para sa mga magsasaka, tulad ng pagtatanim ng mabilis anihing pananim gaya ng Chinese kangkong at kamote, at pamimigay ng kambing, biik, pato, at manok bilang dagdag na kabuhayan ng mga nasalantang magsasaka," dagdag ni Sen. Marcos. Ngayong National Rice Awareness Month, binigyang-diin ni Marcos ang kahalagahan ng mga magsasaka: "'Wag nating hayaang magutom ang mga magsasakang nagpapakain sa 'tin. Dasurv nila ang ating suporta at pagmamahal." IMEE: Nat'l Rice Awareness is no time to lie fallow "It's National Rice Awareness Month, but despite all our awareness of the rising prices, there's barely any rice to harvest. Let's use this time to take action, such as improving the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture and updating the lists of eligible rice assistance beneficiaries. Local government units must ensure that those on the list are actual rice farmers," Senator Imee Marcos said. The senator further stated, "We should take this opportunity for desilting or cleaning up farmlands, irrigation channels, and water storage facilities. This is essential for better water flow, which will aid a 2nd cropping." "I am calling on the Department of Agriculture to launch livelihood programs for farmers, such as planting fast-growing crops like Chinese water spinach and sweet potatoes, and distributing goats, piglets, ducks, and chickens as additional sources of income for farmers affected by calamities," Sen. Marcos added. This National Rice Awareness Month, Marcos highlighted the importance of farmers: "We cannot allow the farmers who feed us to go hungry. Dasurv nila ang ating suporta at pagmamahal."

