U.S. Sterility Testing Market Set to Reach US$ 1.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.54% | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟒𝟖.𝟑𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟏𝟗𝟖.𝟏𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟓𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, according to a new market report.
Sterility testing is a critical process in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries to ensure the safety and efficacy of drugs, medical devices, and other products. As regulatory standards continue to tighten and demand for high-quality healthcare products increases, the market for sterility testing is seeing a significant rise in demand across the U.S.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growing production of biologics and biosimilars, has made sterility testing indispensable. Furthermore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the U.S. is accelerating the adoption of advanced sterility testing techniques and technologies.
Key factors driving this growth include the increasing complexity of drug formulations, the expanding biologics sector, and a greater emphasis on product safety due to regulatory compliance. In addition, the rise of contract testing services and outsourcing has contributed to the accelerated adoption of sterility testing services.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc
• Sartorius AG
• SGS S.A
• bioMérieux SA
• Eurofins Scientific
• Alcami Corporation
• Pacific BioLabs, Inc.
• Bioquell, (Ecolab Solution)
• Merck
• Other Prominent Players
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑): US$ 448.36 million
• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): US$ 1,198.13 million
• 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): 1.54%
• 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬: Stringent regulatory requirements, growth in biologics and biosimilars, technological advancements, rising chronic disease prevalence.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Kits
• Services
• Instruments
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭
• Membrane Filtration
• Direct Transfer
• Product Flush
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Medical Devices
• Pharmaceutical products
• Other applications
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Research Laboratories
• Others
