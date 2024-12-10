Helen Denise, Inventor, Founder, CEO, HiLin Life Products / KNOWHEN®, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Helen Denise, Inventor, Founder, & CEO of HiLin Life Products / KNOWHEN® The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Helen Denise , Inventor, Founder, CEO, HiLin Life Products / KNOWHEN for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Helen Denise joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About HiLin Life Products / KNOWHENTO MAKE DREAMS REAL, FIRST, YOU NEED TO HAVE THEMFor over ten years, we have been committed to empowering women with the tools and knowledge they need to take control of their body, fertility, and health-related issues.A Historical OverviewThe journey into understanding saliva's role in fertility tracking began in 1945, when Dr. George Papanicolau first noted microscopic crystal formations in cervical fluid. This phenomenon, known as ferning, is key to identifying fertile windows in the menstrual cycle.Pioneering ResearchIn 1969, Dr. Biel Cassals, a Spanish gynecologist, extended this research to saliva. His groundbreaking presentation to the Barcelona Medical Board established that hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle influence the crystallization of saliva, which mimics the arborization effect seen in cervical mucus.Hormonal Connections and FertilityEstrogen, a hormone closely linked to fertility, modulates the salinity of saliva. As ovulation approaches and estrogen levels surge, so does the salinity in saliva. This increase causes saliva to crystallize in patterns similar to those in cervical mucus, which are detectable under a microscope.How KNOWHEN worksFDA Approval and Clinical ValidationIn 2009, the KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test received FDA clearance. Conducted by Dr. Hugh Melnick at the Manhattan Fertility Center, U.S. clinical studies affirmed the test's 98.9% accuracy. These studies demonstrated a significant correlation between the ferning patterns in saliva and actual ovulation, confirmed through sonographic examinations.Global RecognitionToday, Hilin Life Products, Inc. holds patents in numerous countries and is a recognized leader in fertility and reproductive health research.Helen Denise joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Helen Denise discusses the newest offerings of HiLin Life Products / KNOWHEN, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Helen Denise joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Helen Denise was amazing. The success of HiLin Life Products / KNOWHENis a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Helen Denise on the video series. 