Minister Dean Macpherson hands over three Welisizwe bridges in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 Nov

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, hand over three Welisizwe rural bridges in Umzinyathi, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, to benefit the community. He will be joined by the DPWI Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, and the Mayor of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Cyril Xaba.

Through the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme, the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure aims to construct 96 bridges in rural communities each year, working in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to connect communities to schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024 
Time: 10:00 
Address:  Mzunjani Dr, Senzokuhle, Iqadi, 4310 
Google Maps Address:  https://maps.app.goo.gl/UhguM8VHB3zqo4w97

Media enquiries:

James de Villiers 
Spokesperson to the Minister
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 082 766 0276

