Tracy Harding, Women's Ministry Leader, Brings Hope and Spiritual Upliftment to TikTok Viewers with 'Gumbo Gospel'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Harding, the passionate Women’s Ministry Leader at DFW International Christian Church, delivers a heartfelt spiritual message on TikTok with her inspirational video every morning. She also does a live show called "Gumbo Gospel" every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 PM CST. Known for her powerful presence, Harding uses her platform to spread love, compassion, and hope to a growing community of followers, bringing her unique gifts to the online world. She is married to esteemed entrepreneur and author Ron Harding, who penned “Hidden Talent: How to Build a Six-Figure Career Without a College Degree, Professional Certifications, or Even the Slightest Experience,” which Hit #1 in Career Guides and Business Coaching & Mentoring and is now focusing on a Nationwide PR Campaign.

"I’m truly blessed to see lives transformed through the power of Jesus Christ on my TikTok show,” says Harding. “The energy is incredible, and it's so much fun. Everyone who joins feels that joy, connection, and love that only faith can bring. It’s amazing to see how God works through this community, bringing hope and encouragement to people every week."

During her two-hour broadcasts, Harding lip-syncs and dances to inspirational music recommended by her audience, creating a unifying experience for viewers. Her show has quickly become a beacon of encouragement and comfort, resonating deeply with those facing hardship. One moving example is “Lexi,” a hospice patient with cancer who found solace in Harding’s show. Lexi’s family reached out to Harding, asking if she would make an exception to her usual schedule and do a live show on a Monday so they could share one final moment of joy with Lexi. Harding graciously honored this request, sharing her message of love and faith with Lexi and her family.

Harding's TikTok broadcasts have become a heartfelt community gathering, embodying her dedication to uplifting and supporting others. Tune into her uplifting spiritual TikTok, "Gumbo Gospel," every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 PM EST, and join the growing community that finds comfort and connection through her inspiring messages.

“I invite everyone to join me on my TikTok "Gumbo Gospel" for a truly memorable experience,” says Harding. “Come as you are, and leave with a heart full of joy and a big smile. It’s an uplifting time where we celebrate faith, love, and community together—I can’t wait to share it with you!”

Tracy Harding is a dynamic triple-threat performer with a rich background in entertainment. Before dedicating her life to ministry, Tracy showcased her talent in film, television, and live performance. Her credits include "A Thin Line Between Love and Hate" (1996), an appearance in Oprah’s Pop Star Challenge commercial (2003), and two years touring state fairs with "The Tina Turner Review" (2004-2005). She also appeared in three episodes across two seasons of "Leverage" (2011-2012), sharing a scene with Samuel L. Jackson. She also appeared in "Extreme Measures" (2010), featuring Brendan Frazier and Harrison Ford as a double for one of the costars.

Tracy is currently in the running for Fab40, a contest that could mean $40K for her family. To show your support, please vote at https://votefab40.com/2024/tracy-harding

"My wife Tracy entered this contest to represent the Lord in a godly way and to hopefully win the prize and a spa day—she truly deserves it," says Ron Harding.

To join Tracy Harding on "Gumbo Gospel," follow this link: https://www.tiktok.com/@tracyyharding

