Bonjour Girls Annual Women’s Social Event 2024: ‘HERs’ in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 16, 2024, Bonjour Girls will host its annual women’s social event at The Mezzanine NYC, welcoming nearly 150 Asian women for an inspiring evening focused on “Defining Your Own Success.” With the theme “HERs,” the event encourages women to break away from traditional definitions of success, exploring new paths in career, entrepreneurship, and personal growth.This year’s event highlights the diverse roles and limitless potential of modern women. Distinguished speakers from various fields, including law, entrepreneurship, fashion, film, and healthcare, will share their personal journeys. These accomplished Asian women bring unique insights, inspiring attendees to pursue self-discovery and resilience as they redefine success.The program is designed to foster connection and growth, featuring TED-style talks, panel discussions, and small-group sessions. A special recognition ceremony will honor community members for their achievements, celebrating Bonjour Girls’ shared commitment to empowering women. In TED-style talks, four women will share pivotal moments from their careers, while panel discussions will explore two themes: “Women’s Growth and Leadership: From Self-Awareness to Professional Advancement” and “Empowering Chinese Women: Exploring Options and Real Empowerment.” These sessions promise to create a space for meaningful dialogue and personal empowerment.Esteemed Speakers and PanelsIn the “Women’s Growth and Leadership” panel, guests include:• Jun Wei: Chair of Greater China Practice at Hogan Lovells• Cathy Huang: Founder and CEO of Acre NY/NJ Realty• Parisa Wang: Fashion Brand Founder• Ludan Lai: Founder of Feathersup AdvisoryIn the “Empowering Chinese Women” panel, speakers include:• Dong Jing: Founder of Lüedong Lüedong Cultural Media Co. and Director of Qi Pa Shuo• Dr. Janelle Luk: Co-founder and Medical Director of Generation Next Fertility• Xiaoling Shang: Nationally Certified Acupuncturist• Dii Fu: Independent Singer-Songwriter• Xiaoxiao Cao: Broadway actress and Founder of Xiaoxiao DesignsThese speakers bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, sparking reflection on what success means today. Their discussions will provide a platform for exploring leadership, resilience, and empowerment, inspiring attendees to pursue their own unique paths.Community Engagement and RecognitionAttendees will have opportunities to engage directly with speakers and community members through interactive discussions. Bonjour Girls will also honor outstanding members for their contributions and accomplishments within the community. This event is a tribute to the shared values of resilience and growth that define Bonjour Girls, reinforcing the organization’s mission to empower Asian women globally.About Bonjour GirlsBonjour Girls, founded and led by Claire Bai, is a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering Asian women worldwide through small-scale social events and meaningful discussions. With branches in New York, Seattle, and Toronto, Bonjour Girls creates a supportive platform that encourages women to pursue their goals.Website: bonjourgirls.orgLinkedIn: Bonjour GirlsMedia Contact:Organization: Bonjour GirlsContact: Claire Bai, PresidentEmail: claire.bai@bonjourdata.netWebsite: bonjourgirls.org

