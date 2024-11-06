SW-51 Mustang 'Thunderbird' to Make Appearance at US Aircraft Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona

Ready for takeoff SW-51 Mustang on runway SW-51 Mustang in flight

Scale Wings will be displaying an example of their beautiful example of their SW-51 Mustang at the Scottsdale show.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SW-51 Mustang “Thunderbird” will be making an appearance at the US Aircraft Expo, hosted by Atlantic Aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona. This 72% scale version of the legendary P-51 Mustang has been meticulously crafted by Scale Wings, utilizing the latest materials and technology to create an aircraft that has been hailed as “the most intuitive aircraft next to the F-16 that I have ever flown” by a USAF pilot.

The SW-51 Mustang is a true testament to the dedication and passion of the team at Scale Wings. With their attention to detail and commitment to authenticity, they have brought to life a stunning recreation of the iconic P-51 Mustang. This aircraft is stunning in its likeness to the original and offers a unique flying experience that is sure to impress aviation enthusiasts and pilots alike.

The US Aircraft Expo, held at Atlantic Aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the perfect venue for showcasing the SW-51 Mustang “Thunderbird”. This event brings together aviation enthusiasts, pilots, and industry professionals from all over the country to showcase the latest and greatest in aircraft technology. The addition of the SW-51 Mustang “Thunderbird” to the lineup is sure to be a highlight of the expo.

Don’t miss your chance to see the SW-51 Mustang “Thunderbird” in person at the US Aircraft Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is a rare opportunity to witness the beauty and power of this iconic aircraft up close. The team at Scale Wings is excited to share their creation with the world and looks forward to welcoming visitors to their display.

