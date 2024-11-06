Submit Release
Reminder: IFDHE to host Disability Innovation Summit Nov. 12 

The AHA’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity will host its next Health Equity Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will focus on strategies to address health inequities that affect individuals with disabilities. Key topics will include the operational standards required to provide equitable services; understanding the intersectionality of disability, equity and inclusion; and redefining what it means to achieve disability health equity. Health care executives from member hospitals, DEI directors, clinical leaders, disability advocates and public policy makers who have implemented strategies to address health inequities impacting the community are encouraged to join. Learn more and register here.

