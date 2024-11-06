Marion Ambulance Station to undergo major transformation with $9 million rebuild

Release date: 06/11/24

Marion Ambulance Station, the busiest in the southern suburbs, is set for a significant upgrade, with the old station to be bulldozed and a brand-new fit-for-purpose station built on the same site.

Located on the existing Sturt Road site, the $9 million project will enhance the station’s capacity to provide efficient and timely emergency ambulance response for residents in the area.

The station – one of the busiest in the state – was initially going to be upgraded as part of an election commitment, but the Malinauskas Labor Government announced additional funding in its recent State Budget to build a brand-new station instead to better serve the local community.

The station will be home to 46 paramedics – including 16 additional ambos introduced two years ago as part of the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to recruit 350 extra ambos across the state.

In 2023 the station managed almost 19,000 incidents, making it the second busiest station in the state that year.

From November 2022 when the new crews came online to the end of October 2024, Marion crews responded to 34,280 incidents, providing crucial support across the south-western suburbs.

The existing station has reached the end of its operational life, with both personnel and fleet outgrowing its ageing infrastructure.

The new design will provide garaged space for seven ambulances and one light fleet vehicle, plus 2 additional outdoor undercover spaces, as well as essential areas including storerooms, a dirty utility area, linen storage, a drug store, and a training area.

This brand-new build is not just about improving the station's physical space, it will also enhance operational efficiency, enabling existing crews to maintain high-quality care.

The build is anticipated to be complete and fully operational by late 2026, with demolition set to begin in mid to late next year. During construction, Marion crews will temporarily operate from nearby stations to ensure uninterrupted service to the community.

The Government invested $24 million in this year’s State Budget for three brand-new ambulance stations at Marion, Two Wells and Whyalla – part of a broader initiative that includes 24 new, rebuilt, or upgraded ambulance stations across South Australia.

Already this year in metro Adelaide, the Malinauskas Government has opened brand-new ambulance stations for Edwardstown, Norwood and Woodville.

An artist impression of the new Marion Ambulance Station can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This brand-new $9 million Marion Ambulance Station will help our ambos better respond to emergencies in the area.

Rebuilding on the existing site maintains a strategic location for our paramedics to respond quickly to emergencies across the southern suburbs. This accessibility is crucial for delivering timely care when it matters most.

From day one, our Government has listened to our ambos and we are delivering them the resources they need to provide better and quicker care to patients

Attributable to Member for Elder Nadia Clancy

I’m really excited that our community is getting a brand-new Marion Ambulance Station.

It will provide a better, more efficient work environment for our hard-working ambos to respond to emergencies in the area even faster - giving my community peace of mind and better care.

Attributable to SA Ambulance Service Chief Executive Officer Rob Elliott

By rebuilding on the existing site, we are preserving a well-established hub for our service and taking advantage of a location that we know is well positioned to support our response times and operational demands.

Our Marion crews work exceptionally hard, and we are proud to progress with delivering them a state-of-the-art facility for deployment and training that will support them to deliver the highest standard of care to those in need.