2nd Judicial District Nomination Commission to meet November 20
TOPEKA—The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Jefferson County.
The vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Dennis Reiling retires at the end of his term.
The 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties.
Nominees
-
Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner of Diamonds by Design and commissioner, Jackson County Commission
-
Miranda Cohen, Lawrence, court reporter, 2nd Judicial District and instructor at Kansas Voice Writing Institute/Peaslee Tech
-
Dennis Entrikin, Hiawatha, chief of police, Horton Police Department
-
Angela Hecke, Marysville, district magistrate judge, 22nd Judicial District
-
Michael Jones, Perry, attorney, private practice
-
Amy Medeiros, Topeka, assistant county attorney, Jackson County
-
Aspen Nelson, Meriden, intensive supervision officer, Jackson County
-
Darla Ottensmeier, Oskaloosa, attorney, private practice
-
Wade Schneider, Meriden, manager of criminal investigations unit, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission
-
Brian Yearout, Topeka, deputy county attorney, Pottawatomie County
Public access
The meeting is open to the public and will take place at:
Jefferson County Courthouse
300 Jefferson Street
Oskaloosa
The interview schedule will be announced when it is final.
Accommodation
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
District magistrate judge appointment process
Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:
-
a resident of Jefferson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
-
a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
-
either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; David Allen, Circleville; J. Richard Lake, Holton; Max Fuller, Maple Hill; Candace Braksick, McLouth; Joshua Ney, Oskaloosa; and Jacob Pugh, Gene Scherer, and John Watt, Wamego.
