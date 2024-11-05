Secretary of State’s Division of Elections Reminds Voters To Utilize Election Day Hotline for Questions, and Text Resource to Report Fraud or Other Issues

November 4, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – Ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential election, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Division of Elections are reminding all registered voters casting ballots of two resources available to have questions answered or concerns addressed by election experts. Voters can call the Election Day Hotline at 1-877-850-4959 with questions or text “TN” to 45995 to report fraud or other election-related issues.

“Tennesseans should know their elections remain secure,” said Secretary Hargett. “These numbers provide easy and direct access to election officials, so voters can have confidence when casting a ballot and know that any potential issue is addressed.”

Voters can simply call the Election Day Hotline at 1-877-850-4959, or they can use the text service. Using a cell phone or other texting device, the text option provides Tennesseans with a secure link where concerns are directly submitted to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division then reviews submitted information and works with county election commissions, district attorneys, and others to take appropriate action.

“We work with local county election officials to ensure all registered voters have a positive election day experience at polling locations,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

Tennessee remains number one in election integrity for the third consecutive year; recently the state set a new in-person record of 2.13 million votes cast during the 14-day early voting period, and 76 counties exceeded in-person turnout from 2020.

Registered voters casting ballots on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government can be used even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information on hours and polling locations, or to view a sample ballot, download the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app or visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov

