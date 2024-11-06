Ingeni Health Signs Partnership Agreement with PXL Life to Enter The Virtual Fitness Market - Growing at a CAGR of 31.2%

Recently announced entry into the Wellness and Weight Loss/Management industry, today’s announcement demonstrates the existing market opportunities and are waiting to incorporate a Ingeni technology.” — Ian McNeill

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ian McNeill, CEO of Ingeni Health , is pleased to announce Ingeni’s first partnership to enter the rapidly expanding Virtual Fitness market with an agreement with Kevin Jackson, Founder of PXL Life, a leading American Virtual Fitness Company.“In addition to our recently announced entry into the Wellness/Lifestyle and Weight Loss/Management industry, today’s announcement demonstrates the existing market opportunities and are waiting to incorporate a technology like Ingeni’s AI-driven @ HOME Hub.” Stated McNeill.Gym and studio memberships changed during the COVID-19 pandemic; 15% of gyms closed, and even people who considered gyms central to their lives have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.“With access to better global communication platforms, people wanting fitness instruction are no longer geographically limited to the support they can receive. Companies like PXL Life, a health and wellness company offering comprehensive fitness training, nutrition guidance, mental health, and personalized genetic health plans can now fill those needs.” According to Kevin Jackson.According to Jackson, “PXL Life is built on four pillars that optimize performance: fitness and nutrition, genetics and personal physiology, mental states, and lifestyle. We coach people of all ages and skill levels, including elite and professional athletes and teens with Olympic dreams, so our programs must be individualized. Ingeni’s AI technology will bring even greater precision to work, allow us to tailor our coaching even better, and help our clients reach their goals more efficiently.”“Nearly 45% of adults in the US today use a variety of wearables to track their activity, heart rate, blood glucose, diet, and sleep. However, the types and volume of data can be difficult for people to interpret,” said McNeill. “Our soon-to-be-released AI-assisted app will do that for them. It will integrate and analyze the data from multiple wearable devices and provide trainers at PXL Life with new, actionable insights. We are delighted that experts like Kevin will be among our first users.”McNeill continued, “We were drawn to PXL Life by Kevin’s belief in empowering people to discover their purpose and achieve their highest aspirations by focusing on fitness and overall well-being. They strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment for personal growth and success. We see that as the key to a vibrant life and are pleased to partner with him to support his work.”Jackson emphasized the value of having client analytics in one place for PXL Life. “I see PXL Life as the performance side of Ingeni. We are the perfect combination for our clients. Our clients know the value of our programs because they feel better, stronger, and more focused. Now, they have the metrics to encourage them as well.”The virtual fitness market size is projected to surpass around USD 187.8 Billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2032. The global virtual fitness market size was USD 13.3 Billion in 2022.The virtual fitness market is a rapidly developing industry that provides fitness and wellness solutions through digital platforms. This includes various online workout classes, personalized coaching services, and virtual fitness communities. The market's growth is being spurred by several factors, such as the rising adoption of digital technologies, greater health awareness among consumers, and an increasing need for personalized fitness solutions. Furthermore, innovative virtual fitness products and services are becoming more affordable due to advancements in the availability of wearable technology.Ingeni’s AI-assisted @ HOME HUB analyzes critical factors associated with determining health, longevity, and quality of life, providing insights to help improve and optimize health using MY DATA. The data is derived from compatible 60-plus wearables and health apps that measure sleep and physical activity, along with FDA-approved blood pressure monitors, continuous glucose monitors, blood glucose meters, dietary intake, and other lifestyle activities.Ingeni technology is also an intelligent lifestyle assistant. It orders groceries, meals, and transportation and arranges for other daily essentials from over 1,000 trusted brands. It makes voice and video calling easy, doing real-time language translations for those who need that assistance.Our product/platform, which utilizes first-class state-of-the-art analytics with a seamless, intuitive interface requiring no special skills, has the potential to be impactful in statistically meaningful ways to improve the quality of life for a broad spectrum of people.PXL Life is an elite performance optimization lab transforming wellness and athletic potential through science-backed, personalized health plans. Focusing on cutting-edge approaches, PXL Life partners with wellness clinics, gyms, athletic clubs, sports teams, top-tier athletes, college sports programs, and sports academies to deliver customized solutions beyond standard health and fitness.Founded by Kevin Jackson, a coach with over 25 years of experience working with elite athletes, PXL Life leverages extensive industry expertise and a commitment to peak performance. Each program is designed around each client's unique needs, whether pursuing athletic excellence, personal health goals, or developing a professional training business.One of the core features of PXL Life is genetic testing, allowing clients to gain insight into how their bodies respond to different types of training, nutrition, and recovery strategies. By aligning these insights with customized fitness and nutrition plans, PXL Life creates effective and sustainable transformations. The PXL Life approach emphasizes health and wellness in every aspect, supporting clients with tailored macronutrient breakdowns, hydration plans, and sleep optimization strategies to achieve their full potential.

