Finding Freedom From Fraud: A Community Discussion

SALT LAKE CITY—Yesterday, the Federal Trade Commission, the Utah Attorney General’s Office, and the Department of Commerce hosted a Freedom From Fraud community event at the Utah State Capitol. The speakers were joined by members of Utah’s Pacific Islander Community for a discussion on identifying and protecting the community from various kinds of fraud so prevalent in today’s society.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes welcomed those present, who enjoyed several musical and Polynesian dance performances throughout the evening and heard presentations from FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, and UDC Director Margaret Busse. The group discussed different ways to protect families and communities from fraudulent activities and shared online resources for fraud protection.

FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak shared a tip about the 4 Ps of Scammers: Pretend, Problem, Pressure, and Pay. Any time someone pretends to be from an organization you know or says you have a problem with a government agency, always question that contact. They might try to get your personal information such as a social security number. Be leery of ever giving out specific information over the phone. Scammers typically want some payment in a specific way or will time-pressure you to act quickly. It’s best to walk away and not fall for these tactics.

Realize how prevalent fraudulent activities are in today’s world and then learn more about fraud online and how to protect yourself from various types of financial crimes, scammers, and identity theft. Don’t become another victim!

