Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/23/25-6/27/25  

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.  

Monday, June 23

10:00 am: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

11:00 am: Meeting with policy staff 

Location: Virtual 

2:00 pm: Meeting with communications team 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Tuesday, June 24

10:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation representatives 

Location: Teams Meeting 

12:00 pm: J. Reuben Clark Law School event (Salt Lake City chapter) 

Location: Kirton McConkie, Salt Lake City 

Wednesday, June 25

10:00 am: Utah Bankers Annual Convention 

Location: Sun Valley 

2:00 pm: UTIP Task Force meeting 

Location: Hybrid 

Thursday, June 26

2:00 pm: Employee retirement celebration 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

5:30 pm: Utah State Bar Annual Meeting 

Location: This is the Place Heritage Park 

Friday, June 27

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

