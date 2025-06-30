Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/23/25-6/27/25  

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, June 23 10:00 am: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Meeting with policy staff Location: Virtual 2:00 pm: Meeting with communications team Location: Office of the Attorney General Tuesday, June 24 10:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation representatives Location: Teams Meeting 12:00 pm: J. Reuben Clark Law School event (Salt Lake City chapter) Location: Kirton McConkie, Salt Lake City Wednesday, June 25 10:00 am: Utah Bankers Annual Convention Location: Sun Valley 2:00 pm: UTIP Task Force meeting Location: Hybrid Thursday, June 26 2:00 pm: Employee retirement celebration Location: Office of the Attorney General 5:30 pm: Utah State Bar Annual Meeting Location: This is the Place Heritage Park Friday, June 27 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.