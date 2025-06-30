Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/23/25-6/27/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, June 23
10:00 am: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Meeting with policy staff
Location: Virtual
2:00 pm: Meeting with communications team
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Tuesday, June 24
10:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation representatives
Location: Teams Meeting
12:00 pm: J. Reuben Clark Law School event (Salt Lake City chapter)
Location: Kirton McConkie, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, June 25
10:00 am: Utah Bankers Annual Convention
Location: Sun Valley
2:00 pm: UTIP Task Force meeting
Location: Hybrid
Thursday, June 26
2:00 pm: Employee retirement celebration
Location: Office of the Attorney General
5:30 pm: Utah State Bar Annual Meeting
Location: This is the Place Heritage Park
Friday, June 27
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
